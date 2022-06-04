Garib Kalyan Sammelan starts in 40 constituencies of Goa

The Goa government on Saturday initiated 40 Garib Kalyan Sammelan in all constituencies of the state, with the intent to make the Centre's scheme reach every section of the society in Goa. The Goa President of Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanavade said, "We have initiated to conduct 40 Garib Kalyan Sammelan in 40 constituencies of Goa. The programme organised today was conducted in two north Goa constituencies and two constituencies of South Goa."

"The BJP completed its eight years at power in Centre on 30 May 2020, and since then we have been conducting different programmes scheduled from May 30 to June 15. Today's programme, which was attended by thousands of people, was dedicated to reaching the vulnerable section and the people from the unorganised section of the society," Tanavade said during his address to the media persons at the Taleigao community centre in Goa's Taleigao. The state BJP president also mentioned that with such programmes in the state, the government plans to contact the remaining 36 constituencies of the state in a similar fashion.

"Today's programme kick-started at two constituencies-- Porvorim and Manera of North Goa and another one is slated to be conducted at two other at Kappe and Vasco in South Goa, and this way we will contact all the constituencies in these 15 days," he added. The programme was also attended by the state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said, "After the completion of 8 years of Modi governance, we conducted our first program for the vulnerable section of the society at Taleigao community centre. We have the resolution to make PM Modi's each scheme reach every section of the society by this 15th."

According to the BJP state president, the scheduled programmes are to be chaired by different ministers daily. However Law Minister MoS Professor Satyapal Singh Baghel will be arriving in Goa on June 9 and 10, where he will also participate in the Sammelan after chairing review meetings of different departments of the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)