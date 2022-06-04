Left Menu

Ukraine says no point in talks until Russian troops pushed back

Ukraine, which says that Russia has already occupied about 20% of its territory, is now receiving more powerful weapons from the West.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine said on Saturday there was no point in negotiating with Russia until Moscow's forces are pushed back as far as possible towards Ukraine's borders.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made the comment when asked about an offer from French President Emmanuel Macron to mediate talks between Kyiv and Moscow to end the war in Ukraine that passed the 100 day mark on Friday. "...Until we receive weapons in their full amount, until we strengthen our positions, until we push them (Russia's forces) back as far as possible to the borders of Ukraine, there is no point in holding negotiations," Podolyak said on television.

Macron, who has sought to maintain dialogue with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, said the West should not humiliate Russia, so that it can keep the doors open for a solution to be reached through diplomacy. Ukraine, which says that Russia has already occupied about 20% of its territory, is now receiving more powerful weapons from the West.

"Our armed forces are ready to use (the new weapons)...and then I think we can initiate a new round of talks from a strengthened position," David Arakhamia, Ukrainian lawmaker and a member of the negotiation team, said on Friday. Among other things, the United States will give Ukraine precision HIMARS rocket systems allowing it to hit Russian positions from a longer-range.

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

