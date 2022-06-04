Left Menu

Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll: Congress fields former councilor Prem Lata

She however, unsuccessfully, contested from Inderpuri ward in the same Assembly constituency in 2017, said a senior Delhi Congress leader.Her announcement as a party candidate in the bypoll proves that Congress takes care of its hard working dedicated workers, the leader said.Having a strong local connect and being the lone female candidate of major political parties, Prem Lata will give a good fight in the bypoll, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:49 IST
Congress on Saturday fielded its former municipal councilor Prem Lata as candidate for the June 23 Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll in Delhi.

A press release issued by AICC said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Prem Lata, ex councilor, as Congress candidate for the bypoll to Delhi Assembly from Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Prem Lata, won municipal poll from Pusa ward under Rajinder Nagar constituency, in 2012. She however, unsuccessfully, contested from Inderpuri ward in the same Assembly constituency in 2017, said a senior Delhi Congress leader.

''Her announcement as a party candidate in the bypoll proves that Congress takes care of its hard working dedicated workers,'' the leader said.

Having a strong local connect and being the lone female candidate of major political parties, Prem Lata will give a good fight in the bypoll, he added. The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak while the BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia from the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat. The seat became vacant following senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha's election to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The last date for filing nomination papers for the bypoll is June 6. Voting will be held on June 23 and results will be declared on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

