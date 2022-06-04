BJP will win all 182 Gujarat seats if prohibition is removed, says former minister on rejoining party

A former Gujarat minister started of his fresh stint with the BJP on Saturday by claiming that the party would win all 182 Assembly seats if prohibition is removed from the state.

Khumansinh Vansia, who rejoined the party in the presence of state unit chief CR Paatil during the day, however, added that this was his personal opinion and he would abide by the party's stand on the issue.

Queried on his past statements on the need to remove prohibition, Vansia, a minister in the 1995 BJP government under Keshubahi Patel, said he stood by them even today.

''It is my personal opinion and I stand by it even today that we should get rid of it (prohibition). And I would say that this way BJP will win all 182 seats. This is my personal opinion. But then I am bound to follow the party's ideology and stand on the issue,'' he said.

Defending Vansia, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said, ''He has himself made it clear it is his personal opinion, and at the same time, he is bound by the party's decision. He has himself said his personal statement should not be linked to the government's stand.'' Meanwhile, the opposition Congress attacked the BJP on the issue of prohibition.

''Crores of litres of liquor continue to flow in the Gujarat of Gandhi and Sardar Patel as prohibition remains only on paper. It is well known how police protect vehicles smuggling liquor and lives of youths are being destroyed due to consumption of liquor,'' said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

Vansia had won the 1995 election from Vagra and had served as a minister in the then Keshubhai Patel government. He switched parties before contesting the 2017 Assembly election as an independent.

