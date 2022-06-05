Honduras will send foreign minister to Americas summit
Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 05-06-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 04:04 IST
Honduran President Xiomara Castro will send Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina to attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in her place next week, the government said on Twitter on Saturday.
Some regional leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, have said they would boycott the event if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are excluded. Washington has said it only wanted leaders of governments that respect democracy to attend.
