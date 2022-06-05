Left Menu

Congress leader blames Centre for 'targeted killings' in J-K

Amid a spate of 'targeted killings' in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has blamed the Centre for the same while alleging that crimes have increased in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:27 IST
Congress leader blames Centre for 'targeted killings' in J-K
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma (Photo/ANI).
Amid a spate of 'targeted killings' in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh former minister Sajjan Singh Verma has blamed the Centre for the same while alleging that crimes have increased in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. The remarks of the Congress leader came while addressing the media at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Verma criticised the BJP for forging an alliance with former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to grab power in the erstwhile state, which is now a UT. "The BJP government is to be blamed for the killings. They wanted power in Jammu and Kashmir, so they formed a government with Mehbooba Mufti. Crime increased after it. They did the show off of Article 370, after which crime increased further. They did demonetisation claiming to curb terror funding," he attacked the Centre for failed policies.

"Kashmiri Pandits are not being given security, they are being killed. The Central government conducts fake surgical strikes," Verma targeted the Centre for not providing security to Kashmiri Pandits. Notably, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Further talking about the urban body elections, Verma expressed his gratitude for refusing to put a stay on the polls and alleged that the ruling BJP government in the state did not want to conduct the polls.

"I thank the judiciary, the BJP did not want to conduct the elections as there is an atmosphere against the government in the state. Inflation and unemployment are rising, farmers are unhappy, and the backward sections are facing injustice, that is why the government is refraining from conducting elections," he alleged. "We are well prepared for the elections. Our list of candidates is ready," the Congress leader added while detailing the party's preparations for the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

