BJP action against its leaders placatory, taken following 'threats from external powers': Cong

The Congress on Sunday said the BJP's action against its two spokespersons over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad came under duress following ''threats from external powers'' and exposed its ''muscular posturing''.

The ruling BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of pushing India into a dark age of religious polarisation to ''subserve its parochial political agenda in the short term''.

''The placatory expulsion of two key members and spokespersons of the BJP from its primary membership, done obviously under duress of threats from external powers, exposes the much touted 'muscular posturing' and positioning of the BJP and the Modi government,'' he said in a statement.

''Is the BJP sincere in course correcting? Is the BJP trying to atone for its immeasurable sins or is it more chameleon-like posturing,'' he also asked.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the BJP also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

