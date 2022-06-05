Sangrur bypoll: Cong fields Dalvir Singh Goldy, BJP names Kewal Dhillon

Punjab's main opposition party Congress has fielded former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP has announced the candidature of former legislator Kewal Dhillon for the June 23 Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.

Both Goldy and Dhillon will be filing their nominations on the last day for filing the papers on Monday.

Asked how he sees the contest, Goldy said, ''I feel I can strongly raise the voice of the people of Sangrur for its overall development.'' The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dhillon, a former Congress MLA from Barnala, who joined the saffron outfit with four other Congress leaders from the state here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had defeated Goldy, who was the MLA from Dhuri, from the seat in the Assembly polls held earlier in the year.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the candidature of the party's Sangrur district in-charge, Gurmail Singh, for the bypoll. Singh and SAD (Amritsar) nominee Simranjit Singh Mann filed their nominations on Saturday.

Kamaldeep Kaur, the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the June 23 bypoll.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Mann successfully contested the Assembly polls from Dhuri.

Mann had won the Lok Sabha polls from Sangrur in 2014 and 2019.

The counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)