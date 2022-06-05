Left Menu

President Kovind visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 05-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 21:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple here.

He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

The president saw the Kashi Vishwanath Dhaam during his visit, and also planted a bale sapling. He also saw an exhibition on this occasion.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, on this occasion, presented an 'angavastra' (shoulder cloth) and a conch shell to the president.

Kovind was welcomed after his arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport by Patel, state ministers Anil Rajbhar and Ravindra Jaiswal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and others, the district information department said. PTI CORR NAV SRY

