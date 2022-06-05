Left Menu

BJP must teach its leaders to behave and talk responsibly: CPI leader

CPI MP Binoy Viswam slammed the BJP on Sunday over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.BJP must teach its leaders to behave and talk responsibly.

BJP must teach its leaders to behave and talk responsibly: CPI leader
CPI MP Binoy Viswam slammed the BJP on Sunday over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

''BJP must teach its leaders to behave and talk responsibly. Most of them talk under the ideological influence of Islamophobia. Politics of hatred is their guiding principle. Now, the country is paying the price for their retrograde statements on Islam. Shame on them,'' the Left leader said in a tweet.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a raging row over the issue.

Sharma subsequently issued an unconditional apology for her statement.

