I&B minister accuses Kejriwal of 'politicising' targeted killings in J-K

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ''politicising'' the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when all sections of the society were standing firm with the people of the Union territory. ''At a time when the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and condemning the acts of terror, Kejriwal has not spoken a word of condemnation against the separatist forces,'' he said in a statement here.

''Those who question the valour of armed forces and join hands with anti-national Khalistani forces for the sake of power, with what face will they condemn terror?'' he asked. The minister's remarks came on a day when Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party staged protests in the national capital against the killings in Kashmir and slammed the BJP-led Union government for the situation.

Addressing the protest, the AAP supremo alleged that the BJP government had failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had failed to provide any action plan to tackle the situation in Kashmir. Thakur, the information and broadcasting minister, accused Kejriwal of resorting to ''low level politics'' over the situation in Kashmir.

He said the Jana Sangh and the BJP have been relentlessly giving voice to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and fought for the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

He added that the Narendra Modi government has been working for all round development of Jammu and Kashmir and taken decisive steps to free the region of terrorism.

''The recent incidents in Kashmir are unfortunate and condemnable. BJP does not need a certificate from you (Kejriwal). You first remove your corrupt ministers,'' the Union minister said. PTI SKU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)