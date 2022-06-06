Left Menu

President Kovind arrives in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 00:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Lucknow late Sunday evening as part of his visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, the President reached the Raj Bhavan here from the airport, an official statement said.

He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

At the Raj Bhavan, Patel presented an ''angavastram'' to the President and his wife.

Kovind paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Raj Bhavan premises.

He also wished Adityanath on his birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

