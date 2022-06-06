Left Menu

Singapore PM appoints FinMin Wong as new deputy premier

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:46 IST
Singapore PM appoints FinMin Wong as new deputy premier
Lee Hsein Loong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday named finance minister and his potential successor Lawrence Wong as his new deputy effective next week.

Wong, 49, was chosen as leader of the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) so-called fourth generation team in April, paving the way for him to become prime minister in future.

Wong will continue in his current role of finance minister while serving as deputy prime minister, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022