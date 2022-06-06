Left Menu

International backlash pushed BJP to act against its leaders: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said it was not domestic criticism but international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action against its functionaries for their offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammed.The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the partys Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

International backlash pushed BJP to act against its leaders: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said it was not domestic criticism but the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action against its functionaries for their offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

''Mrs. Nupur Sharma and Mr. Naveen Kumar were not the original creators of Islamophobia. Remember, they were trying to be more loyal than the king,'' Chidambaram said on Twitter.

''Domestic criticism did not impel the BJP to act against the two spokespersons. It was only the international backlash that pushed the BJP to take action,'' the former union minister said.

