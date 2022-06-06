Left Menu

Azam Khan's close aide is SP candidate for bypolls to Rampur Lok Sabha seat

Senior SP leader Muhammad Azam Khans close aide Asim Raja will be the partys candidate for the byelections to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.Khan announced his name here at his party office Darr-ul-Awam, which means the house of common people.The senior Samajwadi Party SP leader had vacated the seat after his election to the state Assembly this year, necessitating the bypolls.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:32 IST
Azam Khan's close aide is SP candidate for bypolls to Rampur Lok Sabha seat
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior SP leader Muhammad Azam Khan's close aide Asim Raja will be the party's candidate for the byelections to the Rampur Lok Sabha seat.

Khan announced his name here at his party office Darr-ul-Awam, which means the house of common people.

The senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had vacated the seat after his election to the state Assembly this year, necessitating the bypolls. The announcement came days after party president Akhilesh Yadav met Khan at a Delhi hospital, where according to sources they discussed the bypolls to the Rampur seat. Addressing a gathering here, Khan said people might have thought he is going to field his wife as she had obtained nomination papers. ''We have decided to set an example, so I have chosen my old companion who has a rich political experience and his name is Asim Raja,'' Khan said. Azam appealed to all Samajwadi Party workers and local leaders to work and ensure victory for the party candidate in the byelections. An emotional Khan also narrated his stay at the jail, where he spent over two years. He thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.

Asim Raja has been associated with Azam Khan for the past 40 years, even before the formation of the Samajwadi Party. Raja is the city president of the Samajwadi Party for the past eight years. In 1989, he had contested the civic polls in Rampur. He has done his MA in political science from Raza Postgraduate Degree College at Rampur in 1981. Speaking to PTI, 64-year-old Raja said, ''I have participated in all movements and protests along with Azam Khan, whether it was a 'jail bharo andolan' or any other protest carried out by Azam Khan sahab. I was always the chief election agent of Azam Khan in every election, be it the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections.'' He said in December last year, he had surrendered before a court and was sent to the jail after he was declared wanted by police in a case related to anti-CAA protests in 2019. Raja was later released on bail by a Rampur court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022