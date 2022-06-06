Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:32 IST
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The latest in LATAM politics today: Lopez Obrador's party is poised to gain a majority in most of Mexico's states

Mexico's ruling party was primed to capture four more state governments after elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the contest to succeed him in 2024. Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies were set to win gubernatorial races in the states of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo, and Tamaulipas, according to preliminary vote counts by electoral authorities.

The U.S. excludes Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from Americas summit The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, people familiar with the matter said, despite threats from Mexico's president to skip the gathering unless all countries in the Western Hemisphere were invited.

The decision, which followed weeks of intense deliberations, risks an embarrassing boycott of the U.S.-hosted gathering this week in Los Angeles if Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and some other leaders choose not to show up. U.S. officials determined that concerns about human rights and lack of democracy in the three countries, Washington's main antagonists in Latin America, weighed too heavily against inviting them, a Washington-based source said late on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022