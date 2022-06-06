Nadda to visit Gorakhpur to inaugurate BJP's 9 district offices

Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be inaugurating party's district office in Gorakhpur and in another 9 districts on June 10. Nadda will conduct the inauguration ceremony from Gorakhpur, starting with the district office in the city, while virtually inaugurating the other district offices of Baghpat, Aligarh, Raibareli, Jaunpur, Siddharth Nagar and others, sources told ANI.

BJP president Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the State President will be present at the event on June 10. Prior to this inauguration event, Nadda will arrive in West Bengal on June 7 evening and hold several meetings there on June 8 and 9.

The BJP president will arrive in the capital city of Kolkata on June 7 evening, sources said on Monday. During his two-day visit to the state, Nadda will be holding several important closed-door meetings with party leaders. On June 8, Nadda will visit and address a couple of programs from the Chuchura and Chandannagar areas of West Bengal. In the afternoon of that day, the BJP president will address the state executive meeting and hold meetings with the party's state leadership.

On June 9, the BJP president will visit Belur Math and hold meetings with the party's MPs and MLAs and state office bearers and also hold a Karyakarta Sammelan followed by a Nagrik Sammelan meeting in the capital city of Kolkata. (ANI)

