LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Maduro praises Mexico's summit decision

The latest in Latin American politics today: Dominican Republic environment minister shot dead

The Dominican Republic's environment minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, was shot dead in his office on Monday, authorities said. A spokesman for the president's office said a suspect, a childhood friend of the minister, had been identified and arrested.

Mera, a 55-year-old lawyer, was the son of former President Salvador Jorge Blanco, who was in office from 2002 to 2006. Mexican, Uruguayan presidents will not attend U.S.-hosted Americas Summit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would not be attending the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, because not all countries from the region were invited. U.S. officials determined that concerns about human rights and lack of democracy in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua weighed too heavily against inviting them, a Biden official said.

On state television Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his "admiration for the clarity and courage of President Lopez Obrador" and said the U.S. had committed "an act of discrimination" for excluding the three countries. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said he will not attend the summit after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador's party poised to gain majority in most Mexican states Mexico's ruling party was primed to capture four more state governments after elections on Sunday, preliminary results showed, strengthening Lopez Obrador's grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

Lopez Obrador's leftist National Regeneration Movement and its allies were set to win gubernatorial races in the states of Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Hidalgo and Tamaulipas, giving the president's party control in 20 of Mexico's 32 regional administrations. Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'impossible' for him not to reach election runoff round

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said it was impossible for him to not reach a second-round runoff in this year's presidential election, after recent opinion polls showed front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva closer to winning in a first-round vote. Bolsonaro, who has long cast doubts over Brazil's electronic voting system, also said he has the right to distrust it and that he is still unsure if he will attend debates ahead of the October election.

Brazil initiates talks with IAEA on fuel for planned nuclear submarine Brazil has initiated discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) aimed at eventually allowing it to use nuclear fuel in a submarine for the first time, the U.N. watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, said.

Brazil plans to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine under a contract with French defence company Naval Group. It is under construction and has already been named the Alvaro Alberto. Chile's president enjoys approval bump

After faltering for months, both Chilean President Gabriel Boric and the new proposed constitution registered a significant bump in support, according to a new opinion poll released by Cadem on Sunday night. Boric's approval rating jumped six points to 44%. The spike comes after Boric's first state of the union address, which 63% of respondents said was "good or very good."

Voters planning to approve the new constitution jumped five points to 42%, the highest since late March. The "no" vote remained steady at 45% while the number of undecided voters dropped five points to 13%. Mexico's welfare bank debt blamed on former administration

Mexico's so-called "Welfare Bank" was mismanaged by former President Enrique Pena Nieto's administration, leading to its 35.5% default rate, the bank's director said in an interview published Monday. Speaking with Mexican newspaper La Jornada, Welfare Bank Director Victor Manuel Lamoyi said the 507 million Mexican pesos ($26 million) in outstanding federal loans had all been issued under the previous administration.

The bank was seeking to recover the money, he said. Pena Nieto's party spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan, Isabel Woodford and Kylie Madry; Editing by Alistair Bell and Rosalba O'Brien)

