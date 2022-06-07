Left Menu

UK PM Johnson vows to "get on with the job" after surviving confidence vote

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:43 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his senior ministers on Tuesday, vowing to "get on with the job" after surviving a confidence vote late on Monday and outlining plans for new policy announcements in the coming weeks.

"This is a government that delivers on what the people of this country care about most," Johnson said in a statement issued by his office ahead of the cabinet meeting.

"We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job."

