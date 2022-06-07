UK PM Johnson vows to "get on with the job" after surviving confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his senior ministers on Tuesday, vowing to "get on with the job" after surviving a confidence vote late on Monday and outlining plans for new policy announcements in the coming weeks.

"This is a government that delivers on what the people of this country care about most," Johnson said in a statement issued by his office ahead of the cabinet meeting.

"We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)