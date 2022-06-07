BJP demands transparency in MNREGA implementation in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri Tuesday demanded transparency in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the state and the state government should make public the outcome of the social audit of the Act.

Talking to reporters here, the Balurghat MLA said there is no proper monitoring of the various jobs done under MNREGA and alleged that certain frauds have been detected.

e said allocation under MNREGA is demand based. If someone seeks a job under the scheme it has to be provided within 15 days, failing which the state has to pay from the employment guarantee fund.

But the West Bengal government does not pay if it fails to provide job under the scheme, the former chief economic advisor to the union government said.

MNREGA, the economist said, has become a saving grace for the West Bengal government as it has not been able to provide jobs in other avenues.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in March that West Bengal was the first state to receive arrears under the Act.

Lahiri said in 2021-22, the West Bengal government generated 1.10 jobs under the scheme and the money given under the scheme is close to the minimum wages. PTI dc KK KK KK

