Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Patiala MP accuses AAP of playing dirty politics

Patiala's Member of Parliament and former Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Preneet Kaur on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of playing dirty politics and said that the death of the Punjabi singer could have been avoided. "The passing away of such a promising life is very saddening and unfortunate. As a mother myself, I can feel the pain and anguish of his parents and today, I have come here to share their pain," she told Media after sharing condolences with the late singer's family.

"We can't bring him back, but I urge the government of Punjab to work with central agencies to catch the murderers at the earliest to provide some healing to the family," she said. "...it could have been avoided had the Aam Aadmi Party-led government not taken the security back and then promoted it all over the media for cheap PR," she alleged.

Later in the conversation, she also said that she had not been to the place for being a politician or from any political party, but had come here as an individual. "I am here as an individual not as a politician or from any political party, I am here as Preneet Kaur and also as the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh who couldn't come here due to some health issues," she said.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala's house and met the singer's family to express grief.

BJP leaders Hans Raj Hans and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also met Moose Wala's family. Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

Punjab Police last week reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations into the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala. The death of the singer has left his fans in deep shock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)