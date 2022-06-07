PM Modi meets GHMC corporators, BJP leaders; shares glimpses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators and other BJP leaders from Telangana in the national capital. "Met @BJP4Telangana corporators in GHMC and other Party leaders from Telangana. We had wide-ranging discussions on how to focus on community service endeavours and help people at the grassroots. BJP will work for good governance and ending dynastic misrule in Telangana," tweeted the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited as many as 47 BJP corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with office bearers of the Hyderabad unit and other senior leaders, to meet him in Delhi on Tuesday. This is the first time, during his tenure as a Prime Minister, that Modi called for such an informal interaction. This development comes just months before the Telangana Assembly elections which are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

