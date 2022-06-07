Left Menu

Rajasthan: Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs to back Congress in Rajya Sabha polls

Two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party have decided to back the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, said a statement here after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with them at an Udaipur hotel.

Two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party have decided to back the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections, said a statement after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with them at a Udaipur hotel. The ruling Congress party in the state has shifted its MLAs to the hotel alleging that the BJP wants to poach its MLAs. The elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from the state are scheduled for June 10. Congress aims to win two seats but needs the support of Independent legislators and those belonging to other parties to win a third seat.

After a meeting with the Chief Minister, the two legislators of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) decided to support the ruling Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls, the official statement said. Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Biennial Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states. These states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Notification for the election was issued on May 24 and the last date of nomination for these seats was May 31. Polling will be held on June 10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on the same day. (ANI)

