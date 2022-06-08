Rajasthan Congress alleges horse-trading bid, seeks FIR against Chandra, BJP leaders

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday night demanded registration of an FIR against Independent candidate Subhash Chandra and BJP leaders for alleged horse-trading attempts ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Whip of the Congress Mahendra Chaudhary wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding that an FIR be registered against Chandra, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other party leaders.

His letter came hours after the BJP sent a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate and the Election Commission over suspected horse-trading attempts and Chandra claimed that eight MLAs will cross vote in his favour.

He said that the Congress has 126 votes against 123 required to win three seats, while Chandra has 33 votes and he is short of eight MLAs to win.

Chaudhary alleged that the BJP and Chandra are trying to win the seat by misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, therefore a complaint was sent to it by the party.

Elections on four seats will take place on June 10. The Congress has fielded three candidates, BJP one and the BJP and RLP have supported media baron Subhash Chandra who is contesting elections as an Independent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)