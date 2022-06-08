Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:28 IST
Nadda visits house where Bankim Chandra penned 'Vande Mataram'
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
BJP president JP Nadda visited Vande Mataram Bhavan in West Bengal's Hooghly district where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had penned 'Vande Mataram'.

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh to the heritage building in Chinsura town.

''I feel overwhelmed and honored to visit this place. Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay had written our national song Vande Mataram when he lived here. The immortal song became a source of energy for all of us,'' Nadda said.

''A visit to this place has filled me with new energy, vigor and determination to continue with our work for the country's development,'' he added.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday night on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

