World Bank approves $1.49 billion in support for Ukraine - PM

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:39 IST
Denys Shmygal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

The World Bank has approved $1.49 billion in financial support for Ukraine to help pay wages for social workers and civil servants, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

"Funding will be used to pay wages for social workers & civil servants. Recovery & victory will be the victory of democracy & whole civilized world," the Ukrainian politician tweeted.

