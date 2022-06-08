MP Congress media dept's vice chairman Narendra Singh Saluja resigns from all positions
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Congress media department's vice chairman and former chief minister Kamal Nath's media coordinator, Narendra Singh Saluja, has resigned from all the positions he was holding in the party.
Nath, who heads MP Congress, has accepted Saluja's resignation and relieved him from all the positions he was holding, a statement issued by Congress' media department said on Wednesday.
The Congress praised Saluja for his services to the party.
According to sources close to Saluja, he was not happy over Nath reorganising the party's media department recently and tendered his resignation from all the positions on May 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nath
- Madhya Pradesh Congress
- Saluja
- Narendra Singh Saluja
- Congress
- Kamal Nath's
ALSO READ
Five of family on way to Kedarnath killed in western UP road crash
Road crash in western UP, five of family on way to Kedarnath killed
Son of Puri priest killed in front of Jagannath temple
Tara Sharma Saluja and Anupam Mittal release 'The Unlikely Friendship: a book About Down Syndrome' illustrated by 15-year-old Anaya Jain
Four more pilgrims to Kedarnath die