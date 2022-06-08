MP Congress media dept's vice chairman Narendra Singh Saluja resigns from all positions

Madhya Pradesh Congress media department's vice chairman and former chief minister Kamal Nath's media coordinator, Narendra Singh Saluja, has resigned from all the positions he was holding in the party.

Nath, who heads MP Congress, has accepted Saluja's resignation and relieved him from all the positions he was holding, a statement issued by Congress' media department said on Wednesday.

The Congress praised Saluja for his services to the party.

According to sources close to Saluja, he was not happy over Nath reorganising the party's media department recently and tendered his resignation from all the positions on May 27.

