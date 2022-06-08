Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of leaving behind all development work and camping in Udaipur to save his chair. He also said that Gehlot is least concerned about the people of Rajasthan, adding that instead of handling law and order and other issues, the entire state government is camping in Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:30 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of leaving behind all development work and camping in Udaipur to ''save his chair''. He also said that Gehlot is least concerned about the people of Rajasthan, adding that instead of handling law and order and other issues, the entire state government is camping in Udaipur. Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling Congress in the state had shifted its legislators to Udaipur on June 2, saying it feared horse-trading by the BJP.

''Gehlot is camping in Udaipur after leaving behind all work and serving each MLA and making efforts to fulfil all their demands. He did not care about the people of Rajasthan and even party workers. He is compromising to save his chair,'' Singh told reporters here. The BJP's state-in-charge added that it is an ''insult'' of Rajasthan that the Congress could not find a candidate from the state to represent in Rajya Sabha.

He said despite having its own government in the state, Congress has taken its MLAs to Udaipur, adding that elections are also taking place in other places, but no government has shifted its MLAs to another district. Singh added that there is ''resentment among people'' against the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022