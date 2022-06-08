Atmosphere of 'tax terror' gradually waned after Narendra Modi became PM: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the number of tax payers in the country has substantially increased in the last eight years and that the earlier atmosphere of ''tax terror'' gradually waned after Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

Speaking after releasing 'Aarohan', a coffee table book and e-book on the progressive contribution of the Income Tax department over the decades, here, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, economic behaviour of the people of the country has changed.

The programme was organised to mark 75th year of India's independence and ''Amrit Mahotsav'', a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that today the number of people who are willing to pay income tax is increasing and the credit for this should go to PM Modi who took several path-breaking, courageous and confident decisions such as introduction of GST in recent years.

The minister said that for the overall and inclusive growth of the country, its economy has to develop rather than it being regulated.

He said that before 2014, the country for a long time witnessed a nightmare of struggle in making decisions for the people of the country but all that has changed today.

The minister said that there was a time when only four crore people were paying income tax in the country of over 130 crore people but expressed hope that by India's 100th year of independence in 2047, there will be only four crore people left outside the income tax net.

