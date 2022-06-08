Left Menu

Iraq’s parliament passes emergency food bill

The Emergency Law for Food Security and Development is meant to allocate 25 trillion Iraqi dinars ($17.14 billion) to the government to buy wheat, rice, gas and energy, pay salaries, among other things. Political disagreement among parties have hindered the election of a president months after an October general election from which cleric Moqtada al-Sadr emerged the biggest winner, with his Shi'ite, pro-Iran rivals receiving a hammering at the polls. ($1 = 1,458.5000 Iraqi dinars)

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 08-06-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 23:36 IST
Iraq’s parliament passes emergency food bill
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Iraqi lawmakers on Wednesday passed an emergency bill that will allow the government to transfer public funds to meet urgent needs for food security as months of political deadlock have left the country without a budget. The Emergency Law for Food Security and Development is meant to allocate 25 trillion Iraqi dinars ($17.14 billion) to the government to buy wheat, rice, gas and energy, pay salaries, among other things.

Political disagreement among parties have hindered the election of a president months after an October general election from which cleric Moqtada al-Sadr emerged the biggest winner, with his Shi'ite, pro-Iran rivals receiving a hammering at the polls. The failure to elect a president is seen as a setback to Sadr and his alliance, but the passing of the bill is considered a victory for Sadr who proposed the law.

The law will be immediately enforced and will be valid until a national budget is approved. ($1 = 1,458.5000 Iraqi dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in young children; Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi's Dupixent gets U.S. approval to treat eczema in...

 Global
4
SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022