Tunisian union says it being targeted by authorities after rebuffing constitution talks

Updated: 09-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:03 IST
  • Tunisia

The leader of Tunisia's powerful UGTT union said on Thursday it was being "targeted" by authorities after it refused to participate in talks on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied last month.

UGTT leader Noureddine Taboubi gave no details but sources close to the union said there were fears that Saied would use the judiciary to target the union after he sacked dozens of judges last week in a move seen as aimed at consolidating his one-man rule.

