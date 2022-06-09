Left Menu

Satyendar Jain's arrest, Rohingya issue likely to be discussed at Delhi BJP executive meeting

The two-day Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive meeting will be held on June 11 and 12 in the national capital and the party leaders are likely to discuss issues like Satyendra Jain's arrest, freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas along with the 'failure' of Kejriwal's policies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:40 IST
BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "The meeting is scheduled for June 11 and 12. We will discuss many issues related to Delhi along with issues facing the Delhi government. Other political and social issues will also be discussed in the meeting." Another source from Delhi BJP said, "We will discuss issues like Satyendra Jain's arrest, freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas and failure of Kejriwal's policies".

"The meet will be concluded by Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya's address. The June 23 Rajender Nagar bypoll will also be discussed in the meeting," the source added. Delhi BJP has also released a list of 40 leaders who will be the star campaigners for the Rajender Nagar bypoll.

The list includes national leaders like Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Narender Singh Tomar, Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Giriraj Singh, and Meenakashi Lekhi among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

