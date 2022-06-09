We need to uphold Bengali pride: Nadda

Reaching out to the people of West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will continue its fight to uphold the Bengali pride and expose those who try to demean it.

Addressing a meeting here, Nadda also said that the party would have come to power after the last year’s assembly polls had the devastating second wave of Covid not affect the campaigning. “We need to uphold the Bengali pride and continue to fight for it. We need to expose those who try to demean the Bengali Pride,” he said.

''We are hopeful that next time we would come to power and conduct our victory rally at Brigade parade ground (in Kolkata),” Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)