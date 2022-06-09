We need to uphold Bengali pride: Nadda
Reaching out to the people of West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will continue its fight to uphold the Bengali pride and expose those who try to demean it.Addressing a meeting here, Nadda also said that the party would have come to power after the last years assembly polls had the devastating second wave of Covid not affect the campaigning.
- Country:
- India
Reaching out to the people of West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will continue its fight to uphold the Bengali pride and expose those who try to demean it.
Addressing a meeting here, Nadda also said that the party would have come to power after the last year’s assembly polls had the devastating second wave of Covid not affect the campaigning. “We need to uphold the Bengali pride and continue to fight for it. We need to expose those who try to demean the Bengali Pride,” he said.
''We are hopeful that next time we would come to power and conduct our victory rally at Brigade parade ground (in Kolkata),” Nadda said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadda
- J P Nadda
- Bengali
- West Bengal
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Nadda meets Union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt
JP Nadda to visit West Bengal in first week of June, 2024 General elections to be top agenda
Why Nadda didn't speak on people's concerns, asks Congress
Nadda holds meeting with BJP's tribal leaders
Service, good governance, welfare of the poor key aspects of Modi government: Nadda