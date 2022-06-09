New paradigm being created to further empowerment of women: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with a delegation of women from Nagaland while sharing details of various initiatives his government has taken for women empowerment.
In a tweet, Modi shared articles on a government portal about the various schemes and initiatives of his government for the welfare and empowerment of women.
''You will enjoy reading these articles on how a new paradigm is being created to further empowerment of women. These efforts cover diverse sectors and have ensured more dignity as well as opportunities for women,'' he said.
He tweeted with the hashtag of ''8 Years Of Women Empowerment''.
The articles were about various initiatives of the government like 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, setting up of 2.7 crore 'Sukanya Samridhi Accounts' where girls enjoy a better interest rate, over nine crore of free LPG connections, 68 per cent of government housing scheme beneficiaries being women and abolition of instant triple talaq among others.
