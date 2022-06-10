MP: Congress announces mayoral candidates for civic polls

The Congress has announced its mayoral candidates for 15 cities, fielding former mayor Vibha Patel from Bhopal and MLA Sanjay Shukla from Indore, for the upcoming local bodies elections.

State Congress president Kamal Nath announced the names of the candidates on Thursday night.

The party has fielded Sharda Solanki (Morena), Shobha Sikarwar (Gwalior), Nidhi Jain (Sagar), Vibha Patel (Bhopal), Sanjay Shukla (Indore), Shreha Khandelwal (Katni), Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu (Jabalpur), Arvind Singh Chandel (Singrauli), Shahnaz Ansari (Burhanpur), Vikram Ahake (Chhindwara), Aja Mishra (Rewa), Siddharth Kushwaha (Satna), Kavita Ramesh Vyas (Dewas), Asha Mishra (Khandwa) and Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain).

The elections to 347 municipalities in the state will be held in two phases. At least 133 local bodies will go to polls on July 6, while elections in 214 municipalities will be held on July 13, an election official said.

Unlike the panchayat elections, these polls will be held on party basis, he said.

The counting for the first phase will take place on July 17 and July 18 for the second phase, the official said.

A notification for the nomination process will be issued on June 11, while the last date for filing of nomination papers is June 18. The scrutiny will be done on June 20 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is June 22, he added.

