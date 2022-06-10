TRS leader Kavitha questions Centre over its women's empowerment campaign

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha on Friday questioned the Centre over its campaign for women's empowerment. In a series of tweets, Kavitha slammed the Centre and said that it should stop using women for public relations.

"PM and entire BJP government should for once out of sheer respect for women stop their PR against women's empowerment, when they continue to hide the truth behind extravagant publicity," she tweeted. The TRS leader also questioned the Centre over price rise saying that it directly affects the lower-middle-class women.

"When the Government of India and its ministers speak about women's empowerment, they must also address their utter failure with controlling the price rise which directly affects lower-middle-class women," she said. Talking about the Anganwadi workers, Kavitha said that the BJP government, while campaigning for women's empowerment, should also apologise to them "for slashing their budget by 50 per cent."

"Anganwadi sisters have shielded the villages from covid waves and have been working hard to increase nutrition levels of mother and child," she added. Yesterday, in a series of tweets by MyGovIndia which PM Modi shared, the Centre had remarked that with the 8 years of women's empowerment "The government has furthered the spirit of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and tried to create a discrimination-free and opportunity-filled environment for the girls" and "A big shift in empowering women through reforms has resulted in giving them wings to fly to newer heights."

Recently on May 30, BJP completed its 8 years in power and conducted several programmes in the entire country on the occasion advocating the government's achievements of the flagship schemes. (ANI)

