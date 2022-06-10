Left Menu

Rajya Sabha election: 285 MLAs cast votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra

As voting is underway for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, a total of 285 MLAs cast their votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 16:27 IST
Rajya Sabha election: 285 MLAs cast votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra
Voting is underway for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voting is underway for six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, a total of 285 MLAs cast their votes till 3.30 pm in Maharashtra. Earlier, till 1 pm 260 MLAs had cast their votes and 180 MLAs had cast their votes till 11:30 am.

In the Rajya Sabha polls for six seats from Maharashtra, every vote is crucial for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is a constituent. After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for the six seats.

In Maharashtra, the Congress party has fielded Imran Pratapgarhi for the polls while Praful Patel has been fielded from the NCP. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar have been given a run in the polls. The MVA has shifted all its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai fearing horse-trading. The alliance, however, is expressing confidence in bagging four seats from the state.

The BJP has fielded Dr Anil Bonde, Piyush Goyal and Dhananjay Mahadik from the state. Interestingly, there will be seven candidates in the fray for the six seats in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in all the four candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi of winning the Rajya Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected the pleas filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections. The polling to elect the members of the Upper House of the Parliament on 16 Rajya Sabha seats spread across four states has begun amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022