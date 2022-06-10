Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from July 2

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from July 2, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

The notification said the 10th session of the 16th Assembly will start on July 2 and will continue till August 4. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

The monsoon session will get a new Speaker as S N Patro has already resigned and senior BJD leader B K Arukha on Friday filed his nomination paper for the Speaker’s election on June 13. A full-fledged Budget could not be presented this year because of the panchayat and urban local body polls in February and March respectively. The vote-on-account was required for meeting the expenditure on salary, pension, interest, calamities expenditure, and other ongoing schemes and programmes.

There will be 24 business days during the session.

