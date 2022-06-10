Left Menu

Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly to begin from July 2

A full-fledged Budget could not be presented this year because of the panchayat and urban local body polls in February and March respectively. The vote-on-account was required for meeting the expenditure on salary, pension, interest, calamities expenditure, and other ongoing schemes and programmes.There will be 24 business days during the session.

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from July 2, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

The notification said the 10th session of the 16th Assembly will start on July 2 and will continue till August 4. State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

The monsoon session will get a new Speaker as S N Patro has already resigned and senior BJD leader B K Arukha on Friday filed his nomination paper for the Speaker’s election on June 13. A full-fledged Budget could not be presented this year because of the panchayat and urban local body polls in February and March respectively. The vote-on-account was required for meeting the expenditure on salary, pension, interest, calamities expenditure, and other ongoing schemes and programmes.

There will be 24 business days during the session.

