Protests in Rajasthan over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthans Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.This protest is not of any one party or organisation, it is of all the Muslims.
- Country:
- India
Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.
In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.
''This protest is not of any one party or organisation, it is of all the Muslims. There are people from every party in it. We demand action against Sharma,'' said Ifran, state coordinator of Congress’ minority wing, in Tonk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ruckus in Rajasthan town as police accused of thrashing man in custody
Boy rescued from borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore
Teenage boy rescued from bore-well in Rajasthan village
UP budget will fulfil expectations of farmers, young women: Dinesh Sharma
Vandita Sharma appointed Karnataka's new Chief Secretary