Shiv Sena questions EC’s decision to reject vote of its MLA in Rajya Sabha election

Objecting to the Election Commissions decision to ask the returning officer in Maharashtra to reject vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande in the Rajya Sabha poll, party spokesperson Manisha Kayande on Saturday sought to know the reason behind the poll bodys decision.Rajya Sabha Election What is the reason behind disqualification of Suhas Kande

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 02:52 IST
Objecting to the Election Commission’s decision to ask the returning officer in Maharashtra to reject vote cast by Shiv Sena legislator Suhas Kande in the Rajya Sabha poll, party spokesperson Manisha Kayande on Saturday sought to know the reason behind the poll body’s decision.

“Rajya Sabha Election: What is the reason behind disqualification of Suhas Kande? Who exactly is behind the 8-9 hour delay in counting of votes? Isn't this a mockery of democracy?'' Kayande tweeted.

The Election Commission has directed the Rajya Sabha election returning officer of Maharashtra to go ahead with the counting of votes which was held up following complaints by the BJP about violation of rules.

The poll panel also directed the returning officer of Maharashtra to reject the vote cast by Suhas Kande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

