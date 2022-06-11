Left Menu

Nadda to interact with 13 foreign envoys today, as part of 'Know BJP' initiative

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will meet the envoys of 13 foreign countries at the party headquarters in the national capital as part of the "Know BJP" initiative on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:08 IST
Nadda to interact with 13 foreign envoys today, as part of 'Know BJP' initiative
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will meet the envoys of 13 foreign countries at the party headquarters in the national capital as part of the "Know BJP" initiative on Saturday. Nadda will interact with 13 foreign envoys including the UK, Spain, Finland, Croatia, Serbia, Nepal, Thailand, Mauritius and Zamaika at the BJP office at 4 pm today.

Under the "Know BJP" programme, Nadda briefs the foreign envoys about the party and a short documentary on the Bharatiya Janata Party's journey since 1951 is also shown to them. Notably, this will be Nadda's third interaction with foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative. He has so far interacted with a total of 34 foreign envoys.

The BJP chief interacted with envoys of Laos, Russia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey on Saturday. The previous meeting that took place earlier this month, lasted for three hours. "India's global recognition has increased under the Narendra Modi government and there was a need to familiarise the envoys with the party's history and vision," BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale told ANI after the interaction.

He had also said the party will have interactions with more envoys. "We will have three or four interaction sessions this month. There is also a plan to enhance party-to-party interactions," Chauthiwale said. In his interaction, Nadda elaborated upon the BJP's expansion, growth in membership and structure, and role of BJP's departments and frontal organisations.

After Nadda's remarks, the envoys spoke of the significance of their countries' bilateral relationship with India. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022