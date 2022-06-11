Law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated under AAP rule: HP BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP has alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated after the formation of the AAP government in the neighbouring state.

The statement comes hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and urged voters to give the AAP a chance in the coming Assembly elections if they want their children to have a bright future.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said AAP leaders are addressing rallies in Himachal Pradesh whereas Punjab and Delhi, where the AAP is in power, are facing a crisis due to the ''rise'' in antisocial activities there.

In Punjab, numerous incidents of firing in broad daylight have left several people, including singer Sidhu Moosewala and some Kabaddi players, dead.

The state headquarters of the CID in Mohali has also been attacked by a rocket propelled grenade (RPG), he added.

Robbery, theft, and snatching incidents have become a routine affair, he added.

The BJP leader further stated that Kejriwal's claims of giving corruption-free governance is completely false as his ministers in Delhi and Punjab are facing enquires due to graft allegations.

On the contrary, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has given corruption-free governance in the state, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)