BJP failed to fulfil promises made to farmers in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP's promises of farmer welfare in Uttar Pradesh have turned out to be false. In a statement, the SP chief accused the ruling BJP of betraying the farmers of the state.

In its 2017 election manifesto, the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022. However, half of 2022 is over but there is still no sign of fulfilment of the promise, he said.

Nothing good is going to happen to the farmers under the BJP rule and the promise of farm loan waiver also remains unfulfilled, he claimed.

The BJP government had also promised to cut the electricity bill of farmers by half, but that too proved to be false, he said.

Alleging that the mindset of both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government is ''anti-farmer'', he said their record of nurturing corporates at the expense of farmers is well known.

The SP is committed to the interests of the farmers and poor and will continue to strongly oppose the policies of the BJP government, he said.

