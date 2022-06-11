Ready to use 'bulldozer' model against those hampering peace: BJP leader

BJP is ready to use the ‘bulldozer model' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against those who hamper peace and communal harmony in Karnataka, party national general secretary C T Ravi said on Saturday.

Speaking after participating in a BJP Mahila Morcha conference in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, he said a few political parties which have lost elections are trying to create unrest in the country.

The parties which failed in elections are promoting communalism and casteism, he alleged. The people-friendly projects brought by the Narendra Modi government should reach every doorstep, he said.

Without naming the Congress, he said parties which broke the base of the nation cannot teach the principles of religion, language and caste to the BJP.

Bantwal Mahila Morcha president Bharati Chowta presided over the conference. Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri was also present. Later, talking to reporters, Ravi said BJP does not have any ‘B’ team and the party has grown by itself, gaining the confidence of the people.

Earlier, speaking at a programme organised by the citizen’s council, the BJP leader said the Congress, Communists, and the conversion mafia are politicising and opposing the revision of school textbooks in the State.

The hullabaloo over the revision of textbooks is to weaken the spirit of Indianness and Hindutva. During the Congress rule, they did not include chapters on nationalism in school textbooks as they feared that would strengthen the nationalist movement, Ravi said.

