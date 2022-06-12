Biden says U.S. govt will cover 100% of the costs of New Mexico wildfire response
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the U.S. government will cover 100% of the costs of the New Mexico wildfire response.
Biden landed in New Mexico on Saturday amid anger and frustration from wildfire survivors as he visits the state to review efforts to fight its biggest blaze in recorded history, which was started by federal officials.
"We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden told elected officials and emergency responders at a briefing in Santa Fe, the state capital.
