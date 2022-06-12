Left Menu

Biden says U.S. govt will cover 100% of the costs of New Mexico wildfire response

Reuters | Santa Fe | Updated: 12-06-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 03:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the U.S. government will cover 100% of the costs of the New Mexico wildfire response.

Biden landed in New Mexico on Saturday amid anger and frustration from wildfire survivors as he visits the state to review efforts to fight its biggest blaze in recorded history, which was started by federal officials.

"We have a responsibility to help the state recover," Biden told elected officials and emergency responders at a briefing in Santa Fe, the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

