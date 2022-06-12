Prophet comments row: BJP's action reflects party's priority of respecting all religions, says UP's Minority Minister

In the wake of the ongoing protest following controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Affairs Danish Azad on Sunday said that the party's action clarified that respecting all religions is its priority and also urged people to maintain law and order. Speaking to ANI, Danish Azad said, "Our party and our government believe in unity and respect of all religions. They are going to work together with all parties. We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. Whatever was said, our party took a stand and clarified that respecting all religions is our priority. We all should also cooperate in maintaining law and order."

According to him, the way the party took action against the controversy, clearly gave out a loud and clear message that the party believes in development and that any attempt to divide people will not be tolerated. "It is also our responsibility to ensure law and order are maintained. If there is any issue, we should present it in a matured manner and take our country forward." "Our party took stock of the situation and cleared that we respect all religions and it is also our duty that we all maintain peace and law and order. We should talk about peace. If there is any problem, then sit together and solve them", he added.

Speaking about the Qaumi Chaupal program, he said, "With the Qaumi Chaupal, the government is reaching out to the minorities and also extending the benefits of the important schemes introduced for them. The main motive behind initiating this outreach programme is to advertise the schemes rolled out for the minorities and also extend their benefits on the ground level." The Minister further said that there are many schemes which have been rolled out for the minorities, however, they are not aware of them, and this outreach programme aims to apprise them about the schemes.

Speaking on 'Aapke Mantri Aapke Dwar' program, he said, "Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath has given the charge of different divisions to all the ministers. Being the in-charge of the Meerut division, we have come to Gautam Budh Nagar, we will go to the hospital, school, and panchayat building and speak to the people about government initiatives without any discrimination. We will ensure that the work that we have done in the last five years continues in the future also by meeting with the officials here. We will discuss the development of the district and how we will make the state and our district better." Protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which have been later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site. Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were also reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of former BJP leaders Sharma and Jindal.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment. (ANI)

