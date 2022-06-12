AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential poll: sources
Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Sanjay Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming presidential polls, sources said.The meeting assumes significance as the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gathers pace. It is to be noted that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was Pawar who had urged the AAP and Congress to have an understanding in Delhi to counter the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming presidential polls, sources said.
The meeting assumes significance as the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gathers pace. It is to be noted that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was Pawar who had urged the AAP and Congress to have an understanding in Delhi to counter the BJP. However, this did not materialise.
The AAP and the Congress are opposed to each other in several states including Delhi and Punjab. The government as well as the Opposition is yet to name any candidate for the Presidential poll which will be held on July 18. In the 2017 Presidential election, the Opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Ramnath Kovind.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
5 Congress leaders join AAP ahead of Rajinder Nagar by-polls
Congress to re-nominate Vivek Tankha for Rajya Sabha polls, says Kamal Nath
Savarkar insulted by Congress, didn't get respect he deserved: Adityanath
Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at in Punjab's Mansa
Jignesh Mevani hopes Congress may not project anyone as CM face in Gujarat polls