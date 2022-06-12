AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar to discuss Presidential poll: sources

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday to discuss the upcoming presidential polls, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance as the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gathers pace. It is to be noted that ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was Pawar who had urged the AAP and Congress to have an understanding in Delhi to counter the BJP. However, this did not materialise.

The AAP and the Congress are opposed to each other in several states including Delhi and Punjab. The government as well as the Opposition is yet to name any candidate for the Presidential poll which will be held on July 18. In the 2017 Presidential election, the Opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Ramnath Kovind.

