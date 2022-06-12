Mass-contact programme to highlight ‘divisive politics’ of BJP: J&K Cong chief

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Sunday said his party's mass-contact programme will highlight the BJP's ''divisive politics'' and its fallout on the unity and integrity of the nation.

Mir was speaking at a 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' organised by the party in Jammu's Paloura area where discussions were held on the prevailing law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

A resolution was passed to demand the restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, reject the delimitation commission report and condemn the spurt in selective and targeted killings in Kashmir, a Congress spokesperson said.

Emphasizing on the need to re-establish its connection with the people, Mir said, the Congress has decided to launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

''A major purpose of the initiative to go back to the people is to warn them against the destruction that can be brought about by the divisive politics of the BJP which is weakening the institutions and also dividing people in communities,'' he said.

Mir said the yatra will see participation of all party leaders.

''The yatra is to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our Constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people,'' he said.

Criticising the ED summons issued to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Mir said the party will not be frightened by the “politics of vendetta” being pursued by the BJP government against opposition leaders.

