Prohibitory orders imposed in Cachar & Karimganj districts of Assam

Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been promulgated in Cachar and Karimgamj districts of Assam and all processions and rallies have been banned in the two districts, an official said.

Cachar district administration on Sunday promulgated various restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC, while neighbouring Karimganj issued a similar order on Friday. Issuing the order, Cachar Additional District Magistrate Dipak Jidung noted that ''mass rallies and protests are being organised in various parts of the district since last few days involving huge gathering''.

He further stated that some persons may indulge in anti-social activities and intimidate genuine public, causing annoyance.

''There is apprehension that this may lead to breach of public peace and tranquility,'' the ADM said.

The prohibitory order banned assembly of five or more persons in the district, disallowed carrying of firearms, all rallies and processions have been prevented without specific permissions, and disallowed use of microphone or loudspeaker without permission.

Karimganj Additional District Magistrate Rintu Chandra Boro banned all procession, rally, dharna, distribution of leaflets, banners and posters that may breach public peace and tranquillity.

He also said that ''In view of emerging situation on the law and order front aftermath the controversial statement by a leader'', protests have been seen in many places across the country.

''...there is an ample apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility, loss of human life and property due to gathering for the aforementioned purpose in the district,'' the order mentioned.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is keeping a close watch on the law and order situation in the state following violence in several states over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Meanwhile, Assam State Jamiat Ulama (ASJU) on Sunday condemned the hated remarks on Prophet Mohammed by Sharma and Jindal.

In a press statement, ASJU President Moulana Mustak Anfar demanded the BJP-led government to take legal action against the duo.

''Moreover, the government should strictly vigil the situation, so that nobody can destabilise the peace and integrity of the country, including Assam,'' he added.

Anfar also appealed to the people of Assam to maintain peace, integrity and brotherhood among the citizens of the state.

Opposition Assam Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad leaders have filed separate police complaints in the state against Sharma and Jindal for their remarks. Police are, however, yet to register any case on the basis of the complaints.

