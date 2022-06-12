BJP, Congress trade charges in Himachal over National Herald case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the Congress party over developments in the National Herald case and said that Congress is making efforts at the national level to politicize the issue of corruption. BJP and Congress have traded charges on the issue of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issuing notices to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case.

These remarks came by the Chief Minister after AICC spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam described the ED's summons as purely politically motivated. In response, chief minister Jairam Thakur said that Congress is trying to politicize the corruption matter to divert the attention of the world from the corruption case of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. "Congress is making efforts at the national level to politicize the issue of corruption. The truth has come before the world but efforts are being made to divide the attention. An example of this is the National Herald case. In this case, the ED has sent notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. After notices were sent to Congress leaders, the Congress party is trying to make a political issue which is unfortunate," he said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

He said MPs from all over the country have been called to Delhi by Congress and are crying foul over the row. He said that leaders of Congress have reached Shimla and are giving clarification here. The Chief Minister stressed that the investigative agencies are working without any pressure. Sanjay Nirupam, while addressing media persons in Shimla on Sunday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is misusing the investigating agencies against Congress leaders- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by making false cases. He said that Modi government is targeting Congress leaders as part of a political conspiracy. He said that in reality, Rahul Gandhi is a big threat to the BJP which is in disarray due to the Congress's Bharat Jodo Padyatra campaign.

This political development comes just months ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. (ANI)

